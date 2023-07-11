A man has died after a crash on the A6 in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to the Chapel-en-le-Frith bypass at about 21.55 BST on Sunday.

Derbyshire Police said a Honda Civic crashed into the central reservation and the driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Officers said his family had been informed and a file had been prepared for the coroner.

