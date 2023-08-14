Felled trees could be removed by end of the month
At a glance
Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans said felled trees on Armada Way could be removed by the end of the month
He said checks would take place within weeks to ensure nesting birds had moved on
Most of the trees were cut down on 14 March before a court order halted the controversial scheme
An injunction prevented the council from removing the debris due to concerns over the birds
More than 100 felled trees on Armada Way in Plymouth could be removed by the end of the month, the city council leader has said.
Tudor Evans said checks will be done within weeks to make sure any nesting birds have moved on.
The trees were cut down on 14 March but a court injunction prevented the council from removing debris due to concerns over the birds.
Mr Evans said a public consultation on the revamp of the street would likely be launched in the autumn.
He said he wanted to reassure people there was "a lot happening", adding that tree stumps had been removed, fencing scaled-back and a clean-up completed
"By the end of this month we’ll be scanning the brush and tree stacks to make sure nesting birds have flown the coup," he said.
"As soon as it’s cleared we’ll bring forward proposals for a new scheme."
Mr Evans said the final clean up plans would be submitted to campaign group Save the Trees of Armada Way, which secured an early-hours injunction preventing further work.
A judicial review of the former Conservative council leader Richard Bingley's original decision to cut them down using executive powers is ongoing.
Mr Evans scrapped the controversial £12.7m regeneration project when Labour took over control of the council in May.
