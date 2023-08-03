A young ferry superfan spent four hours waiting to see a new passenger boat dock in Guernsey for the first time.

George Foote, eight, tracked the MV Condor Islander online on its journey to the island from New Zealand via Spain over several weeks.

He got up early to see the boat arrive and waited in the rain for several hours as it was delayed.

The vessel, which can carry 400 passengers, arrived in Guernsey on Monday for berthing trials.