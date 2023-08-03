Ferry superfan, 8, waits for hours for new boat
At a glance
George Foote, eight, waited for four hours for the new ferry to arrive
He tracked the boat online all the way from New Zealand
He told the BBC he dreams of being a captain
- Published
A young ferry superfan spent four hours waiting to see a new passenger boat dock in Guernsey for the first time.
George Foote, eight, tracked the MV Condor Islander online on its journey to the island from New Zealand via Spain over several weeks.
He got up early to see the boat arrive and waited in the rain for several hours as it was delayed.
The vessel, which can carry 400 passengers, arrived in Guernsey on Monday for berthing trials.
George told the BBC: "I want to be a captain that drives the boat but I'd also like to work as this person who just like is part of the crew so I can go round places that some passengers can't and look around for some wildlife and help the crew as well."
He added: "I've been tracking it the whole way... from New Zealand through the Atlantic Ocean, through Panama canal and straight up to Santander and it came up here for docking trials."
The boy said he had waited until 10:00 BST for the arrival of the boat which had been "very exciting except that it was pouring with rain".
George said he had been lucky enough to see dolphins, fish and puffins at sea which had inspired his love of boat trips.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk