Porridge fans will be able to compete in-person at the World Porridge Making Championships for the first time in two years.

The contest had to be held as a virtual event because of the Covid pandemic.

But organisers have announced the 29th competition will return this October.

Thirty competitors are expected to vie for the Golden Spurtle trophy in Carrbridge in the Highlands.

The prize is awarded to the contestant deemed to have made the best traditional porridge using just three ingredients - oatmeal, water and salt.

There is also an additional prize for the best speciality porridge, where oatmeal can be combined with any other ingredients.

Karen Henderson, of the organising committee, said: “The World Porridge Making Championships has been a huge part of village life for nearly 30 years.

"It brings visitors from around the globe to the Highlands, and we can’t wait to bring the event back in person in October."

Miriam Groot, a vegan food blogger from the Netherlands, won last year's championships.