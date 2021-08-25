Guernsey parents urged to back coronavirus testing
- Published
Guernsey States has urged parents who are unhappy with new plans to test children before they return to school to back the scheme.
Children are being asked to take coronavirus tests before returning to school in September.
Some parents are saying it is not the "new normal" islanders were promised as Guernsey starts to integrate a low level of Covid-19 with everyday life.
Director of Public Health Nicola Brink said she hoped parents would work with the authorities.
Nursery and pre-schoolers are being asked to take a PCR test and primary pupils two lateral flow tests in the week before going back to school.
Secondary students and teachers are being offered two tests a week.
Some parents have said on social media they held off on holidays so their children would not have to be put through the trauma of testing.
Dr Brink said "although there had been a backlash on social media" there had also been support for the programme.
"There's no absolute right or wrong answer," she said.
"The surveillance programme is all about risk and mitigation.
"We just want to limit the spread of Covid-19 and keep our schools operational."
'Work with us'
She said new cases were being seen "almost on a daily basis" and so the surveillance was "looking at risk mitigation, how we keep our schools operational, limiting any outbreaks and most importantly it's not mandatory".
Guernsey currently has 108 cases, according to the latest official statistics.
Dr Brink said: "We are asking children and parents to work with us.
"We hope that most parents and young people will engage with the programme."
She said there was no intention to continue testing indefinitely and a decision on continuing would be taken later in the autumn term.