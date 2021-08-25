Guernsey States has urged parents who are unhappy with new plans to test children before they return to school to back the scheme.

Children are being asked to take coronavirus tests before returning to school in September.

Some parents are saying it is not the "new normal" islanders were promised as Guernsey starts to integrate a low level of Covid-19 with everyday life.

Director of Public Health Nicola Brink said she hoped parents would work with the authorities.