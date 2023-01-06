Christmas tree was cause of village pub fire
- Published
A fire at a village pub was probably caused by a real Christmas tree being placed too close to an open fireplace, a fire service said.
Crews attended the blaze at The Green Man in Clophill, Bedfordshire, at 22:40 GMT on 21 December.
Eight people were evacuated from the building and taken to hospital.
Half the building was damaged by the fire and the rest was heat and smoke damaged.
A spokesman woman for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation had found the blaze was accidental.
"The cause was related to combustibles being placed too close to an open fireplace, most probably a real Christmas tree, spreading to Christmas decorations and ceiling materials," she said.
"All other known causes were subsequently ruled out."
