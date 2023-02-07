Great Yarmouth: Buildings evacuated after unexploded bomb found

Bomb disposal officers in GYOliv3r Drone Photography

Bomb disposal officers on site after an unexploded ordnance device was found in Great Yarmouth

An unexploded bomb has been found in a river and buildings are being evacuated as a precaution, police said.

Norfolk Police said the discovery in the River Yare was thought to be an ordnance device.

It was found by a contractor working on the third river crossing, Norfolk County Council said.

It added: "Site workers made the discovery while excavating in the area of Bollard Quay".

Dredging work was being carried out at the time close to the junction with Boundary Road.

Officers said Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth was closed between Beccles Road and Boundary Road, along with others nearby.

A 400m (328ft) cordon has been put in place with homes and businesses within the zone evacuated.

Bomb disposal teams remained at the site on Wednesday.

Google

An area of Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth has been cordoned off after construction workers found an unexploded bomb

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Norfolk Police

    You might also be interested in:

    Related Topics