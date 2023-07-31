Man dies in city flat fire
At a glance
A man has died following a fire in Truro, police say
Formal identification has yet to take place but officers believe he was in his 60s and local to the area
Residents were evacuated following the fire in Enys Quay retirement housing on Thursday
A man in his 60s has died after a fire in central Truro, police said.
Roads were closed and residents were evacuated when the incident unfolded in the Quay Street area on Thursday afternoon.
Officers said the fire happened in a property at Enys Quay retirement housing and emergency services were called at about 17:00 BST.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing and no one is being sought in connection with the incident, police said.
A police spokesperson added: "Whilst formal identification has yet to have taken place, the deceased is believed to be a local man in his 60s and his next of kin have been informed."
