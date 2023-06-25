Protestors hold march against asylum hotel plans
At a glance
About 100 people turned out for a march in Furnace, near Llanelli, on Sunday
Protestors are against plans to move up to 241 asylum seekers into the Stradey Park Hotel from 10 July
The Home Office says it is listening to residents' concerns
About 100 protestors have marched in opposition to plans to turn a hotel into accommodation for asylum seekers.
Up to 241 people will be moved into the 77-room Stradey Park Hotel in Furnace, near Llanelli, Carmarthenshire from 10 July.
Protestors gathered on Sunday to voice their concerns and applaud tearful staff, whose jobs are under threat.
The Home Office said it was “listening to the local communities’ views” on the plans, which were agreed with the hotel's owners.
The march was organised by Furnace Action Committee and featured speeches from group member Steve Williams and leader of Carmarthenshire council, Darren Price.
Mr Price said: “I do not question that fundamental right to seek asylum for people fleeing war and persecution.
“The concern I have got is the way the UK government go about their duty, that’s the problem. They have lost control of the application process.”
He also said hotel owners Sterling Woodrow, who accepted the booking after being approached by the government's accommodation providers, “could put a stop to this right now”.
Mr Williams asked staff to come out of the hotel, with some in tears, where they stood as the crowd cheered.
Guests were also still staying in the hotel, with some watching the event.
Mr Williams, who worked at the hotel as a teenager, described it as the “jewel in Carmarthenshire”.
“My understanding is from the 7th they’ve cancelled any bookings. As of Friday, the next hotel availability is March 2025. Can you imagine the impact that would have on such a small community?”
An asylum seeker is a person who flees their home country, enters another country and applies for the right to international protection and to stay there.
Housing is provided, but asylum seekers cannot choose where it is.
The Home Office confirmed that people would be free to come and go from the hotel.
Helen Thomas, who lives up the road from the hotel, said residents are “worried” by the plans and the capacity of the area’s facilities.
“We’ve got a hospital that is often nurse-led, it is not an A&E. We have got people waiting three years to see a specialist. We haven’t got the facilities here or the support.”
Kay Klingbeil from Carmarthen said residents “know nothing” of the plans, adding: “The community is willing to support the people but it’s [about] knowing what’s coming. And we don’t know.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.
"We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people.
"We are working closely to listen to the local communities' views and reduce the impact of sites, including through providing onsite security and financial support."
The hotel's owners Sterling Woodrow have been asked for comment.