The petition calls for the extension to all students of the existing duty of care to protect those under the age of 18, and staff, from "reasonably foreseeable harm" caused by direct injury or a failure to act.

But both the government and the higher education sector say further legislation would be disproportionate.

First-year student Theo's body was found at the university in March 2019.

He had sought the help of the university's wellbeing service and was also in contact NHS mental health services, his inquest heard, but his parents said the university and local NHS trust "denied our dear son Theo a fighting chance to live".

Speaking before Monday's debate, Ms Brennan said having a statutory duty of care in place would have saved her son's life.

"I don't agree with the government in terms of the guidance being put in place and that universities need to work together to follow the guidance," she said.

"Universities are not following the guidance and are choosing not to follow that guidance for whatever reason .

"In our inquests, universities are telling us they don't have a statutory duty of care, that they only have a duty to provide education and accommodation.. so you can't say you have a statutory duty of care already and then in our inquests tell us 'we have no duty of care'."

"It's the reasonable actions and the unreasonable non-actions that are harming our students," she added.

There were many forms of harm, she said, including not checking why students were not handing work, or not protecting people from use of weapons in halls.

"This isn't just about suicide," she said.

"Our cases are the worse that you can imagine and I refuse to believe there isn't a university that doesn't want a statutory duty of care."

She added that her son and others who had also died used the systems in place to seek help and that a new law was a "no-brainer".

"Why do they not want a statutory duty of care?" she said.

"If they were a good learned establishment.. they would see this is a no-brainer.

"We shouldn't be here shouting from the rooftops, they should be doing it for us."