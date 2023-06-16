No lido sunbathing until summer holidays - council
A council-run Lido in south-west London has reminded visitors they cannot sunbathe around the outdoor pool.
Richmond Council, which runs a group of swimming pools in Old Deer Park, says its outdoor grounds are closed and "sunbathing around the outdoor pool is not permitted".
The rule at Pools on the Park is in place until 24 July, when visitors will be able to book an all-day pass for the outdoor pool and grounds.
It comes as temperatures have soared in London over the past week, with more warm days to follow.
Pools on the Park said the 33m (108ft) pool was only open for lane swimming.
"The outdoor grounds access is only available once our core term-time program ends," a spokesperson said on social media.
A spokesperson for Richmond Council said: "This is not a new policy, but part of our annual programme which aims to balance the demand between lane swimming, school use and general use."
The venue said it was also set to launch "swim and stay" passes on 24 July to coincide with the school summer holidays.
A pass will allow a visitor to enjoy the 24C outdoor pool and grounds from 10:00 BST to 17:00.
