A council-run Lido in south-west London has reminded visitors they cannot sunbathe around the outdoor pool.

Richmond Council, which runs a group of swimming pools in Old Deer Park, says its outdoor grounds are closed and "sunbathing around the outdoor pool is not permitted".

The rule at Pools on the Park is in place until 24 July, when visitors will be able to book an all-day pass for the outdoor pool and grounds.

It comes as temperatures have soared in London over the past week, with more warm days to follow.