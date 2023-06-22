A family-run restaurant in north London has been handed a grant by the singer Beyoncé which the owners say will mean it can stay open.

Chuku’s in Tottenham, which claims to be the world’s first Nigerian tapas restaurant, was one of 10 small businesses in London to be awarded £8,000 by the charity BeyGOOD.

It opened shortly before the Covid pandemic began in 2020 and the owners said their restaurant had been “battered” by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis.

Co-owner Emeka Frederick said the award meant he could “breathe a little easier”.