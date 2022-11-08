Ms Sala told the inquest midwives were "bickering" and appeared confused during her labour.

She claimed that if she had been allowed to start pushing when she wanted to, instead of waiting as midwives advised, Rosanna would have lived.

Rachel Thomas, then deputy head of gynaecology and midwifery, said there had been "errors in communication".

Following the conclusion of the inquest, the coroner ruled Rosanna died following a “prolonged period of avoidable hypoxia”, which led to brain damage.

The coroner, sitting in Maidstone, also found midwives at the hospital failed to recognise that Rosanna was already unwell with congenital pneumonia.

Ms Sala said her daughter could have lived had medical professionals acted differently on the day of her birth.

“We would have been celebrating her second birthday coming up this month. But instead, we’re going to go to a grave where she is buried,” she said.

“She could have lived. She could have been at home with us.

“We didn’t have to go through any of what we’ve been through in the last two years.”