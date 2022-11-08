Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded.
Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020.
Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose her.”
The hospital trust apologised, saying the level of care for Ms Sala and her daughter “fell short of standards”.
Ms Sala told the inquest midwives were "bickering" and appeared confused during her labour.
She claimed that if she had been allowed to start pushing when she wanted to, instead of waiting as midwives advised, Rosanna would have lived.
Rachel Thomas, then deputy head of gynaecology and midwifery, said there had been "errors in communication".
Following the conclusion of the inquest, the coroner ruled Rosanna died following a “prolonged period of avoidable hypoxia”, which led to brain damage.
The coroner, sitting in Maidstone, also found midwives at the hospital failed to recognise that Rosanna was already unwell with congenital pneumonia.
Ms Sala said her daughter could have lived had medical professionals acted differently on the day of her birth.
“We would have been celebrating her second birthday coming up this month. But instead, we’re going to go to a grave where she is buried,” she said.
“She could have lived. She could have been at home with us.
“We didn’t have to go through any of what we’ve been through in the last two years.”
'Very sorry'
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust said communication issues slowed down the timing of vital medical examinations.
A trust spokesman said a number of actions to improve maternity services have since been taken.
“We are very sorry her care fell short of standards we work hard to offer women and their families and offer our sincere apologies,” he said.
“We will review the findings of the coroner to ensure we continue to learn and develop our care.”
