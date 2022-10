About 20 firefighters were called out following a large blaze in the roof of a disused building.

Crews were sent to Ty Newydd in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on Friday evening along with an aerial ladder platform and a water bowser.

There were no reports of any injuries at the scene, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The cause of the blaze, which was extinguished by 20:00 BST, has not yet been confirmed.