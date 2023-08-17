One of Plymouth's largest landmarks has been transformed into a state-of-the-art training facility for the next generation of health workers.

Intercity Place, overlooking the city's railway station, will host students of nursing, midwifery, physiotherapy and social work amongst others.

The £33m project is part of £100m of investment in teaching and learning in Devon by the University of Plymouth.

It is hoped the facilities will help attract students who will go on to work in the local health service, which is facing staff shortages.