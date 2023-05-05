Met Police officer PC Mahmood chased Mr Walker-Brown on foot after noticing him walking along the pavement in Burgoyne Road, Haringey, north London, the court was told.

The jury heard PC Mahmood used his Taser when Mr Walker-Brown jumped on to a wheelie bin to climb over a fence in the front garden of a house.

It produced such an electric shock that it caused him to tumble backwards over the wall, land head-first on the footpath and break his back.

The officer told jurors he discharged his Taser after Mr Walker-Brown "turned around" on top of the bins, adding that he "honestly" believed the younger man was in possession of a weapon and going to attack him.

During cross-examination on Friday, prosecutor Ben FitzGerald KC said: "The truth is that he was about to get over the wall and you fired to stop him getting away."

PC Mahmood replied: "That is incorrect."

Mr FitzGerald went on: "I'm afraid you had to make up a false account afterwards to justify what you did."