Green Party's emissions pledge ahead of elections
- Published
An Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will be introduced in Brighton if the Green Party is elected in May’s local elections, co-leader Carla Denyer has said.
ULEZ schemes aim to cut pollution levels by charging drivers of vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards.
Ms Denyer warned that thousands of people in the UK were dying prematurely every year because of air pollution.
“This is a national scandal,” she said.
In response to concerns over whether it is right to charge those who cannot afford to upgrade their car, she said: “We do need to make sure that the mitigations are right to help people to make the transition.”
