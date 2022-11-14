Private landlords have said they are "not a problem to be managed" after London's mayor did not invite them to an emergency summit over high rents.

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) said Sadiq Khan needed to focus on boosting available homes.

The summit was called after a YouGov poll found 40% of Londoners would struggle to pay rent within six months.

The mayor is urging the government to double notice periods for private rental evictions to four months.