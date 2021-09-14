The keys to a house with a unique wooden interior have been handed over to a trust by the widow of the man who created it.

The Tim Stead Trust (TST) raised £500,000 to buy The Steading near Lauder in the Borders from Maggy Stead.

Nichola Fletcher, who chairs the group, said it was the realisation of a dream going back several years.

Ms Stead said she knew the building was in "good hands" and would follow closely how plans for its redevelopment progressed.