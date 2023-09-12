A Chelsea Pensioner has enjoyed a surprise flight in a Spitfire during a charity event.

Mike Smith flew in the rear of one of two World War Two Spitfires over Sussex after taking off from the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar in Westerham, Kent.

The flight was part of an event organised by the Taxi Charity for Military Veterans for Chelsea Pensioners and 20 men who fought in World War Two.

The group were treated to a performance from the D-Day Darlings choir and a buffet lunch before watching the two historic warplanes take to the skies.