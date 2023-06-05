Rugby player helps boy with rare condition climb peak
Former Wasps rugby player Jack Fleckney pushed Albert, 7, from Rushden, up Yr Wyddfa, in Wales, on Saturday
Albert has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and is permanently in a wheelchair
The event was a fundraiser for a new all-terrain electric fundraiser
A former rugby player climbed the highest mountain in Wales with a boy who has a severe genetic condition to raise funds.
Jack Fleckney, who played for London Wasps, pushed Albert, seven, and his wheelchair up Yr Wyddfa, or Snowdon, in Wales.
Albert, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at three years old, and is now unable to walk.
Mr Fleckney took on the challenge to help raise £16,000 for a new all-terrain electric wheelchair for the boy.
Albert's disorder is genetic and it is characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.
Symptoms such as loss of mobility usually begin in early childhood and degenerate in following years.
Jack Fleckney met Albert at Denfield Park Primary School, where he had been covering PE lessons for the boy's class.
The former Royal Marine commando started tailoring after-school activities to suit Albert's needs, allowing him to take part in building fires, playing ball games and other outdoor games.
Mr Fleckney decided to raise money for a new wheelchair for Albert to give him more independence and allow him to enjoy the outdoors more easily.
With an all-terrain electric wheelchair, Albert would be able to navigate places he loves, like the seaside and the countryside.
More than 80 people, including Albert's family and friends, joined the climb in support, which took about four hours.
Mr Fleckney said Albert "loved every second, laughing and telling me he could see the end of the world as we got higher and higher".
"The track isn’t easy, full of boulders and large stones, making it a tough ascent in a wheelchair," he added.
A team helped transport the wheelchair by pulling it with ropes, while the former Wasps player pushed and steered it.
"There were a few points where I had to carry him, mainly for safety as the ground got really steep," he said.
As they reached the summit, the boy was amazed by the views and everyone cheered his arrival at the top.
"Albert and his family are incredible people so it was an honour to organise the event to help fund a new wheelchair for him," said Mr Fleckney.
Albert's mother Sonia said: "Albert was just happy to be there with Jack, his best buddy, his very own superhero.
"He probably doesn't quite understand the enormity of what has been achieved, in his eyes he was going on an adventure with Jack."
She said the whole experience was "mind-blowing" and sharing the ascent with so many people was "emotional and exhilarating".
Sonia added: "Jack has made our little boy's dream of climbing a mountain come true and there will never be the words to describe that feeling.
"Rushden has shown true community spirit and we're so lucky to have so many fantastic people around us, even complete strangers."
Through the fundraising page and events like a Family Funday organised by Little Snippers hairdresser in Rushden and a non-uniform day at Albert's school, the family have reached their goal of £16,000 for Albert's new wheelchair.
