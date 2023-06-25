Child dies in Padstow harbour fall
At a glance
A five-year-old boy has died following an accident in Cornwall
The boy, who police said was local, was believed to have fallen from a wall at the harbour
Officers said he died in Bristol Hospital with his parents present
A five-year-old boy has died following what has been described as a "tragic accident" in Cornwall.
Emergency services were called at about 11:45 BST on Saturday following reports of a child having fallen from the harbour wall in Padstow.
The child, who police said was a local boy, was taken to Treliske by Air Ambulance and later transferred to Bristol Hospital for treatment.
A police spokesperson said: "He sadly passed away whilst in hospital with his parents present."
The spokesperson added: "Our thoughts are with family and loved ones of the child during this difficult time.
"Currently, police are treating this death as a tragic accident."
Devon & Cornwall Police said they were continuing to carry out inquiries on behalf of the coroner and those with information could contact the force on 101.
