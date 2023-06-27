Mr Stephens said he had suffered abuse from drivers on numerous occasions and mostly ignored it.

He added: "You got to remember that [farming is] a job and they think that you are in the way [on purpose].

"They don't realise what happens around here is 24 hours a day [in farming]."

He added that he had seen traffic "snarled up for quarter of an hour" due to issues with reversing.

"If they drive the country lanes, they need to know how to go backwards - that's the bottom line. Because it's not just tractors, we often get double-decker buses," he added.

David George, from the south-west NFU, said farmers should be considerate too.

He said: "Most of them have got used to the fact that, at this time of year, there are going to be people not used to driving down some of our narrow lanes, and perhaps with banks on roadsides.

"So, obviously, you do need to take that into account when you're working.

"It's just a question of allowing a bit of patience all round... of keeping calm and allowing a bit of extra time for your journey."