Jersey campaign to highlight 'devastating impact' of drink-driving

The emergency services have launched a joint campaign to tackle drink-driving in Jersey over the Christmas period.

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers of drink-driving, and reduce the number of islanders who take the risk.

There will be extra police patrols across the island during December, to target drink-drivers either on the day itself, or the morning after.

The campaign is using the words #NoneForTheRoad on social media.

Insp Callum O’Connor, roads policing lead, said: “We need to highlight the devastating impact that drink-driving can have on lives and the lead up to Christmas is an opportune time to get this message out.

"When people are celebrating with friends and at work parties they need to be reminded of the consequences should they choose to drink and drive."