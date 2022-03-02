Firefighters battled for five hours to extinguish a wildfire in the Highlands.

Crews from Balintore, Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch tackled the hillside blaze near Rogart, in Sutherland, on Tuesday.

At the height of the blaze, firefighters tackled flames on challenging terrain along a "fire front" 1.5 miles (2.4km) long.

No-one was injured in the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the fire at about 13:44.