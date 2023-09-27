A road bridge in the Highlands could be closed for 10 weeks to allow for repairs after being damaged by a car.

The crossing on the A939 Nairn to Grantown road at Dava has already been shut since 15 September, the day of the crash.

A section of parapet collapsed and fell into the river below.

But Highland Council said inspections had found other sections of the parapet and also a wall were unstable.

It said part of the road may need to be stripped away to allow repairs to be done.

The local authority said it could be 10 weeks before the bridge could be reopened because of the process of finding and appointing a contractor, and the length of time to complete the repairs.

Highland Council said there were alternative routes that avoided the area.