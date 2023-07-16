Two people have been arrested after a man was left injured in a six-vehicle crash during a police chase.

Five cars and a lorry collided in Balfour Road, Weybridge, Surrey, at about 00:40 BST on Saturday. A man in his 60s was taken to hospital.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, including failing to stop for police and theft of a motor vehicle.

The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Surrey Police confirmed.