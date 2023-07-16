Two held after six-vehicle crash during police chase
Two people remain in custody following a six-vehicle collision in Weybridge, Surrey
The matter has been referred to a police watchdog, Surrey Police says
A man in his 60s is taken to hospital
Balfour Road reopens after being closed immediately after the crash
Two people have been arrested after a man was left injured in a six-vehicle crash during a police chase.
Five cars and a lorry collided in Balfour Road, Weybridge, Surrey, at about 00:40 BST on Saturday. A man in his 60s was taken to hospital.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, including failing to stop for police and theft of a motor vehicle.
The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Surrey Police confirmed.
The force said the crash had been referred to the IOPC because the driver of one of the cars involved had come to the notice of police beforehand.
An IOPC spokesperson said they had been notified by Surrey Police.
"We were advised that police had been in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle prior to the collision," they said.
They added: "We have requested a paper referral with further information about the circumstances surrounding this incident, which we will assess in due course before deciding if any further action is required from us.”
Balfour Road was closed immediately after the collision but has since reopened.
Surrey Police urged any witnesses to come forward. Two of the cars involved were a silver Mitsubishi Outlander and a white Toyota Prius, they said.
