Man dies after being hit by train on Dublin-Belfast line
A man in his 20s dies after being struck by a train
He was hit on the Dublin-to-Belfast line
Another man was also injured at the scene
A man in his 20s has died after being hit by a train on the Dublin-to-Belfast line in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) and emergency services were called to the scene at Gormanstown in County Meath shortly before 21:30 local time.
The man died at the scene.
Another man was injured and he received medical treatment at the scene.
Gardaí said the dead man's body was taken to Navan Mortuary.
They said a post-mortem examination would take place on Thursday.