A first pony of the season has been born at a nature reserve to help its biodiversity.

The konik foal arrived on Friday at the National Trust's Wicken Fen National Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire.

The reserve's oldest member of the hardy breed, which originates from Poland, was born 30 years ago.

The ponies, leave water-filled hoofprints and piles of dung, that help attract new species of flora and fauna to the lowland landscape.