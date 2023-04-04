Guernsey Police has "full trust and faith" in its officers, the deputy chief officer of the force has said.

The message comes after the Metropolitan Police Force came under fire following Baroness Casey's report, reviewing the force's culture and standards.

Deputy chief officer Ian Scholes, of Guernsey Police, said the island's force strived to be "a pillar of public trust".

He said continuing to build trust and confidence in the force by working with the public was a priority.