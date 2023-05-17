Scout leaders have been praised for preventing the spread of a fire in St Ouen.

Jersey Fire & Rescue attended two fires on Tuesday evening.

Two scout leaders spotted flames outside a property in St Ouen, alerted the owners and helped them out of their home.

They also tackled and extinguished the fire, which Crew Commander Dodd said "without the quick actions of the two scout leaders, the fire could have quickly escalated".

A van was also found "well alight" in St Peter, with crews extinguishing the fire and making the scene "safe for residents", the fire service said.

The cause of fire is under investigation.