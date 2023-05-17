The parents of an 11-year-old girl who died with an aggressive brain tumour are backing a campaign to set aside £35m for research each year.

Brooke, from Southampton, was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2019. She died 11 months later.

Her parents, Dan and Lisa, raised more than £200,000 to pay for monthly trips to New York to pick up chemotherapy medication and for private treatment.

They are backing a petition calling on the government to bring in the annual spend by 2028. The government said it was "focused on fighting cancer on all fronts".