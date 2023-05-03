Van bursts into flames on M4 causing long queues
A van burst into flames on the M4 motorway, causing two lanes to close and major delays for morning commuters.
Emergency crews could be seen on traffic cameras putting out the fire in an eastbound lane near Newport at about 07:00 BST on Wednesday.
Two lanes were closed, causing long queues over a 13 mile (21km) stretch between the junctions at the Coldra roundabout and Cardiff Gate.
Nobody was injured and the all lanes reopened after about two hours, Traffic Wales said in a tweet.
