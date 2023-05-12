Chewing gum and grime will be removed from a town centre's pavements in a two-week clean-up.

Cumberland Council will use a team of specialist jet washers and mechanical sweepers to carry out a deep clean in Workington.

The work, which will target the precinct area, will begin on Monday and take place every evening from 18:00 to 01:00 BST.

It will "significantly improve" the town's "cleanliness and aesthetics", the council said.