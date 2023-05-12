Chewing gum and grime to be stripped from town centre
At a glance
Workington town centre will be given a major clean-up
Cumberland Council will blast chewing gum and grime
The work will take two weeks and begin on Monday
- Published
Chewing gum and grime will be removed from a town centre's pavements in a two-week clean-up.
Cumberland Council will use a team of specialist jet washers and mechanical sweepers to carry out a deep clean in Workington.
The work, which will target the precinct area, will begin on Monday and take place every evening from 18:00 to 01:00 BST.
It will "significantly improve" the town's "cleanliness and aesthetics", the council said.
The clean-up will start on Campbell Savours Way, before moving into the town's centre and finishing on Washington Street.
It will be done in several stages to help minimise disruption and any spray to shops, which will stay open during the work.
Denise Rollo, the council's executive member for sustainable, resilient and connected places, said the town would be "noticeable cleaner and more inviting".
"By diligently removing chewing gum and deep-seated dirt, we hope to create a more welcoming environment for our local community and visitors," she said.
"We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public and businesses during these works."
