A man who sexually assaulted a girl as she was playing in the street has been jailed.

David Evans, 69, assaulted the girl, who police said was of primary school age, after engaging her in conversation in Newark, Nottinghamshire, on 29 October 2022.

After he was arrested, officers were able to link him to other sexual offences in the area over the summer.

On Wednesday, he appeared at Leicester Crown Court, where he was jailed for two years and added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.