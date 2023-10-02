Man, 69, jailed after sexually assaulting girl
A man who sexually assaulted a girl as she was playing in the street has been jailed.
David Evans, 69, assaulted the girl, who police said was of primary school age, after engaging her in conversation in Newark, Nottinghamshire, on 29 October 2022.
After he was arrested, officers were able to link him to other sexual offences in the area over the summer.
On Wednesday, he appeared at Leicester Crown Court, where he was jailed for two years and added to the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Nottinghamshire Police said after the assault, in which Evans put his hand into the girl's trousers, the girl ran away and raised the alarm.
Evans was arrested a short time later, interviewed and released on bail.
Officers were then able to link him to other further offences in the Newark area.
'Menace to girls'
One of them happened at a supermarket on 26 August, where Evans engaged a young woman in conversation before reaching out to touch her.
Another similar offence happened at Newark bus station on 30 September, in which he targeted a woman waiting for a bus.
Evans later pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault – including one on a girl under 13.
Det Con Helen Sanders said: "Evans is clearly a menace to women and girls, and I am pleased he has now been brought to justice.
"As he begins this very significant sentence I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of his victims – who gave extremely compelling evidence about what happened."
Evans was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which means he will be banned from engaging in any public conversation with women he does not know, sitting next to them on public transport, and having any contact with girls.
