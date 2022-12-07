Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a crash with a car on the Melrose bypass.

The incident happened at about 12:45 on Sunday at the Melrose roundabout on the A6091.

The female cyclist was taken to the nearby Borders General Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car - thought to be a silver hatchback - left the scene before police arrived.

PC Mark Froud said "Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to any drivers who were in this area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage to contact us or anyone aware of a car matching the description which may have been recently damaged to get in touch."