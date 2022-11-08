Work to complete a half-built stand at Northampton Town's Sixfields stadium will be delayed by legal action, the club has said.

Developer Cilldara has been given permission by the High Court to apply for a judicial review, after its bid for land next to the stadium was rejected by West Northamptonshire Council.

S﻿pokesman for the company, James O'Brien, said it wanted to go to court "as soon as possible".

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it was "not surprised" by the decision.