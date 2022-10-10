T﻿wo drivers have been arrested after a man died in a three-car crash.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the A458 between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion, Powys, at about 16:10 BST on Friday.

A﻿ grey Mazda 6, a black BMW and a blue Peugeot were involved. The occupant of the Peugeot, a 79-year-old man, died at the scene.

D﻿yfed-Powys Police said two other drivers were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.