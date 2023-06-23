The works of a Jewish refugee who moved to Wales are to feature in a new exhibition centre.

Artist Josef Herman, born in Warsaw, left Poland in 1938 and moved to Brussels before fleeing to France two years later with the approaching German invasion.

He arrived in Britain in 1940 having lost his entire family in the Holocaust, and came on holiday to visit to the Swansea valley, staying at Ystradgynlais.

Feeling at home in the industrial town, he stayed for more than 10 years.