Significant sand falls prompt renewed danger warning
At a glance
People have again been strongly urged to avoid the sand dunes at Crantock
Dry, windy weather has made the dunes more dangerous
Volunteers have been advising people to move away
Emergency services have renewed warnings to avoid the sand dunes at a popular Cornish beach, after "a series of significant sand falls".
Sand cliffs at Crantock near Newquay have become much more sheer and liable to collapse due to changing tidal conditions in recent years.
Emergency services warned in May that they pose an "unprecedented danger" and urged people to stay clear of the dunes and the area around the base.
Emmie Seward-Adams from Crantock Surf Life Saving Club said the situation has become worse still in the first few days of June due to "dry, windy weather".
She said: "We've had a recent sand fall only two or three days ago and that's come down, it's brought down the maram grass from the top and a significant amount of sand.
"That's been happening all the way along here over the past week where we've also seen an increasing crowd with half term and the sunny weather."
The club's volunteer members have been on patrol and have advised a number of people to move due to the danger.
Jeremy Griffiths, deputy station officer for HM Coastguard, Newquay, said: "It's very, very unusual for us to have these circumstances where we've had big surf, strong currents which have eroded away the sand cliffs and have made them now a massive hazard.
"It's very unusual for the emergency services to be so concerned."
