The Special Olympics World Games will see athletes with intellectual disabilities from 170 countries compete across 26 sports over nine days.

The world’s largest inclusive sporting event, it takes place every four years and kicks off on 17 June.

The six Welsh competitors range in age from 18 to 40 and are competing in sports including badminton, powerlifting, bocce and athletics.

The opening ceremony will be held in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

A reception at the Senedd was held to wish the athletes luck before they fly on Monday.

Joshua Longbottom, 28, from Llanfihangel Tal y Llyn in Brecon, will compete in the 100m, mixed relay and shot put.

He said sport made him feel "energised", and added: "It's going to be a packed week, but it's going to be worth it for the whole experience."

His parents, Sally and Rob Cole, said they were "ecstatic" and "super proud" when Joshua made the team.

Sally said: "Josh started to get into sports when he was about 10 or 11, and it soon became an outlet for how he was feeling at the time.

"He became sort of hooked really, and every opportunity from then on he's grabbed. It's been quite life-changing."