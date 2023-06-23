Asylum seekers hotel to reopen despite 50 missing
At a glance
The Home Office is preparing to reopen a Hove hotel to house unaccompanied asylum-seeking young people, councillors heard
As many as 50 people who went missing from the hotel have still not been found
Brighton and Hove City Council's leader is aiming to stop the move
- Published
The Home Office is preparing to reopen a hotel in East Sussex to house unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, despite some remaining missing, councillors have heard.
As many as 50 children and young people who disappeared from the hotel in Hove have still not been found, Brighton and Hove City Council’s leader Bella Sankey said.
The Labour councillor said the council would use “every means available” to stop the move.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
Earlier this month, the Family Division of the High Court ruled that unaccompanied asylum-seeking children were the responsibility of local authorities like Brighton and Hove City Council.
However, Ms Sankey told the council’s strategy, finance and city regeneration committee on Thursday that the authority considered the practice “unlawful”.
“This week we’ve been informed that they are getting the hotel ready again to receive more unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, against our views and with almost no notice, because of a complete failure on the part of the government to make the arrangements necessary to care for these children in appropriate settings,” she said.
“This administration is now using every means available to stop this unlawful and shameful practice.”
She added that of the 50 people who remain missing, a total of 11 are under the age of 18.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.