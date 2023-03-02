A businessman who gave away 1,000 free hot dogs said he hoped the promotion would encourage more people to come to Ipswich town centre.

The Hot Sausage Company, which has been trading in the Suffolk town for more than 30 years, said the gesture was also a 'thank you' to his customers.

Owner Andrew Bavington-Barber said he was "trying to do something positive in the town" after tough trading times due to the pandemic.

The stallholder also said there was some negativity about Ipswich but added "most of us enjoy the town".