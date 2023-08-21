Woman in hospital after building blaze
A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a building in St Peter Port.
Firefighters were called to the property in the Lower Hauteville area at about 21:45 BST on Sunday.
The road has been closed and restrictions are expected to be in place for some time.
People have been asked to avoid the area.
The condition of the woman is not yet known.
