A sofa will travel to a theme park, shopping centre, industrial estate, livestock market and park, with the aim of breaking the stigma of suicide and self-harm.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) said the Take a Break, external campaign would visit six places, providing a "relaxed environment for people to chat", from 10-17 September.

Lisa Pearson, NHFT’s suicide prevention lead, hopes people will "stop and have a chat about how they are doing".

"There is no pressure, no judgement, it’s just a chance to sit and talk," she said.