Touring sofa aims to break the stigma of suicide

Lisa Pearson talking to a woman on a sofaNHFT

Lisa Pearson said "we're taking the sofa to places with high footfall, and have targeted areas where we know people experience challenges with their wellbeing"

At a glance

  • A sofa will travel to six different locations across Northamptonshire from 10-17 September

  • The "Take a Break" campaign aims to break the stigma of suicide and self-harm

  • Run by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, it will go to a theme park, livestock market, shopping centre, park and industrial estate

  • It aims to provide a "relaxed environment" where people can chat

Alex Pope
BBC News, Northamptonshire

A sofa will travel to a theme park, shopping centre, industrial estate, livestock market and park, with the aim of breaking the stigma of suicide and self-harm.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) said the Take a Break campaign would visit six places, providing a "relaxed environment for people to chat", from 10-17 September.

Lisa Pearson, NHFT’s suicide prevention lead, hopes people will "stop and have a chat about how they are doing".

"There is no pressure, no judgement, it’s just a chance to sit and talk," she said.

NHFT

The two-seater brown leather sofa will travel to six different locations across Northamptonshire

Run with the support of public health teams at West and North Northamptonshire Councils, it will travel to Wicksteed Park, Thrapston Livestock Market, Rushden Lakes, Becket's Park, Brackmills Industrial Estate and the Amazing Northampton Run.

Ms Pearson said: "It’s just a chance to sit and talk, find out more about services which can support you if you’re struggling with your mental health, but also to gain support if you are worried about someone you know in your family or social circle.

"We want to normalise conversations around suicide, get people talking and challenge the stigma that surrounds this really important issue."

NHFT

Lisa Pearson said preventing suicide was "a whole community approach"

Conservative councillor Helen Harrison, North Northamptonshire executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said: "It’s vitally important to me that we acknowledge the mental health risks to those in our rural communities, particularly our farmers, which is why I am really pleased that the sofa will be sited at Thrapston Livestock Market on Wednesday."

The tour coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday 10 September.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this story you can contact the BBC Action Line.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this story you can contact the BBC Action Line.

