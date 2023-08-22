Motorcyclist dies in bypass car crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Worcestershire.
Emergency services were called to the A456 Bewdley bypass, at its junction with the B4194, at about 16:30 BST on Monday.
The motorcyclist suffered multiple serious injuries and he was confirmed dead at the scene, said West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).
The male driver of the car sustained minor injuries and was assessed and discharged at the scene.
WMAS said an ambulance, paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance were sent to the incident.
An off-duty student paramedic also stopped at the scene to offer help.
The A456 was closed in both directions between the junctions of B4190, Long Bank and B4195, Stourport Rd, for a number of hours.
The road has since reopened, police said.