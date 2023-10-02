Pool faces closure if £100k not found to fix leaks
At a glance
A community swimming pool in Devon faces closure if £100,000 is not found to fix two leaks
Ashburton Pool needs repairs to allow it to open in summer 2024
Divers were used to identify problems in the pool
- Published
A community swimming pool in south Devon is facing closure if £100,000 is not found to fix leaks, leaders have said.
Ashburton Pool, which has been run by the local community since 2016, needed significant repairs before next Easter in order to open in time for the 2024 summer season, they added.
Trustee chairman Dave Glenton said two cracks, one in the pool and one in a pipe, were causing problems.
Trustees are holding a public meeting on Monday night to discuss the situation.
Divers were used to identify the problems in the pool which was built in the 1930s.
Mr Glenton said: "There's a crack running all the way along the whole deep end of the pool and we've also got a very old cast-iron pipe that brings water into the pump room but it's got a crack in it as well.
"We have to enter the pool, dig out and replace and enclose the old pipe and also put in a liner which should last about 20 years or so."
Trustees said they were hoping 20 people or organisations would volunteer to fundraise £5,000 each.
"They'd be heroes and can be groups, individuals or businesses," Mr Glenton said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.