A community swimming pool in south Devon is facing closure if £100,000 is not found to fix leaks, leaders have said.

Ashburton Pool, which has been run by the local community since 2016, needed significant repairs before next Easter in order to open in time for the 2024 summer season, they added.

Trustee chairman Dave Glenton said two cracks, one in the pool and one in a pipe, were causing problems.

Trustees are holding a public meeting on Monday night to discuss the situation.