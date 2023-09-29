Two teenagers have been taken to hospital with stab wounds and another has been injured following an assualt as they left a park.

The incident happened on Gateshead Road, Borehamwood, between 19:30 and 20:00 BST on Wednesday, after they left Aberford Park and were approached by three unknown men, Hertfordshire Police said.

Their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Det Sgt Webb said: "I appreciate this may cause some concern among the local community, and my team is doing all it can to establish the full circumstances around this assault."

Extra police patrols would take place the area, he added.