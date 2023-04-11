Anglers 'hook more sanitary products than fish'
A fishing competition could be called off as anglers were hooking more sanitary products than fish, an organiser said.
The Shrewsbury River Classic, usually held in October, attracts about 80 contestants from across the country.
Andy Jones, from Shrewsbury Town Fisheries, said it could be cancelled this year as anglers were hooking more sanitary products and wet wipes than fish.
"In Shrewsbury, the quarry park in particular is the epicentre for sewage," he said.
The number of fish has declined due to pollution levels, impacting the environment for younger anglers, Mr Jones said.
Severn Trent said they have plans to fully upgrade the local sewage works by 2025.
Mr Jones said, "I think it's a mammoth task for them to do now. It's been under-invested in for the last 30 years."
"I just hope that they do the right thing," he added.
The water company will install monitors to measure sewage going into the River Severn as part of a £24m scheme.
Severn Trent said the monitors would check sewage was being treated and help ensure the storm overflow did not operate in dry weather conditions.
Recent Environment Agency (EA) data showed water companies discharged sewage into rivers for 1.8m hours in England last year, of which Severn Trent was responsible for 249,116 hours.