A fishing competition could be called off as anglers were hooking more sanitary products than fish, an organiser said.

The Shrewsbury River Classic, usually held in October, attracts about 80 contestants from across the country.

Andy Jones, from Shrewsbury Town Fisheries, said it could be cancelled this year as anglers were hooking more sanitary products and wet wipes than fish.

"In Shrewsbury, the quarry park in particular is the epicentre for sewage," he said.