Plans to demolish tower blocks confirmed by council
- Published
A bankrupt council has confirmed it will demolish three ageing tower blocks and redeveloped the site.
Thurrock Council plans to knock down Blackshots Towers in Grays, Essex and and built new "affordable" homes.
The authority previously said the new properties would need to be "fit for life".
The Conservative-run authority, which has about £1.5bn debts, has been stripped of several powers by the government.
Luke Spillman, cabinet member for housing, said: "Alternative options have been looked at and the most effective way to deal with the tower blocks is to demolish them and redevelop the sites."
Last year, more than 70% of residents of the three tower blocks called for them to be demolished.
Residents complained about a lack of space, damp and expense with heating their homes.
Kier Hardie House, Bevan House and Morrison House provide 168 homes, most of which are council let.
Mr Spillman said the council will be "ensuring residents are consulted with and supported every step of the way".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external