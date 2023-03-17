A bankrupt council has confirmed it will demolish three ageing tower blocks and redeveloped the site.

Thurrock Council plans to knock down Blackshots Towers in Grays, Essex and and built new "affordable" homes.

The authority previously said the new properties would need to be "fit for life".

The Conservative-run authority, which has about £1.5bn debts, has been stripped of several powers by the government.

Luke Spillman, cabinet member for housing, said: "Alternative options have been looked at and the most effective way to deal with the tower blocks is to demolish them and redevelop the sites."